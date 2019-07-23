EAMCET final phase counselling: 28,817 engineering seats up for grabs

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: A total 28,817 seats including engineering are up for grabs in the final phase web counselling of Telangana State-Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2019 which will commence from Wednesday.

Among the major branches, 6,232 seats in Electronics and Communication Engineering; 5,871 in Mechanical Engineering; 4,952 in Computer Science and Engineering; 4,880 in Electrical and Electronics Engineering; 4,739 in Civil Engineering; and 765 in Information Technology are vacant.

Candidates who wish to take part in the final phase web counselling can fill basic information online, pay processing and book a slot for certificate verification on July 24 and 25.

The certificate verification for already slot booked candidates will be held on July 26 whereas web options can be exercised from July 24 to 27. The provisional seat allotment will done on July 29 and candidates who receive allotment order can pay tuition fee and self-report through the website from July 29 to 31.

The reporting at the allotted college can be done on July 30 and 31. More details regarding the final phase web counselling can be obtained from the website https://tseamcet.nic.in.

