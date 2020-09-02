EAMCET for engg stream from September 9

Hall tickets for engineering stream candidates will be available for downloading from the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/ from September 3 to 7.

By | Published: 7:21 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 for engineering stream will be conducted on September 9, 10, 11 and 14.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) on Wednesday said the hall tickets for engineering stream candidates will be available for downloading from the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/ from September 3 to 7.

A total of 1,43,165 candidates have registered for the computer-based test which will be held at 102 test centres including 79 in Telangana and 23 in Andhra Pradesh. The candidates have been advised to visit the allotted test centres in advance to get acquaintance with the location.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .