EAMCET goes online

Hyderabad: The aspirants of engineering, agriculture and medical courses appearing for TS EAMCET – 2018 need to make a note that they have to appear for the test online as the education authorities have gone all out to computerise the test.

EAMCET which is scheduled between May 2 and May 5, 2018, will be online-based for the first time in the State. Apart from EAMCET, few entrance tests for taking admission into professional courses, ICET, ECET, LAWCET and others will also be conducted online.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Chairman T Papi Reddy said by holding entrance tests in online, there would be no place for errors. Around 1.5 lakh candidates are likely to take EAMCET for the academic year 2018-19, he added.