EAMCET scam: CID seeks legal opinion before filing charge-sheet

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: The Crime Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the TS EAMCET-II 2016 medical question paper leak case, is seeking legal opinion before filing the charge-sheet at Nampally criminal court here.

“We have completed all the documentation work and have prepared a charge-sheet in connection with the scam. The same was sent to the CID legal cell for opinion before filing it before the court,” said an official associated with the probe.

The CID has identified 90 suspects, who were allegedly involved in the case. Of them, 67 people, including kingpin Shiv Bahadur Singh alias SB Singh and lawyer Kamlesh Kumar Singh, were caught. The former dean of Sri Chaitanya College was among those arrested.

Most of the arrested persons were released on bail. According to officials, as per directions from SB Singh, Kamlesh came in contact with Ranveer Singh alias Rawath, an employee of Delhi-based printing press from where the question paper was leaked after collecting Rs 10 lakh. Rawath allegedly handed over the question paper to Kamlesh who, in turn, gave it to SB Singh. Rawath later died in Delhi while Kamlesh died while he was in custody of CID. With the help of brokers and sub-brokers, the paper was circulated to some students.

The probe revealed that a few students appearing for the exam from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were taken to camps set up in at least five cities, including Bengaluru and Mumbai, two to three days prior to the test and given practice with the leaked copies of question papers with correct answers.

The scam came to light after a few candidates who got ranks in thousands in Andhra Pradesh EAMCET exam got ranks below 500 in the TS EAMCET-II exam. The CID then registered a case and took up investigation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .