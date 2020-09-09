Eamcet to commence from Wednesday amid Covid safety measures

The entrance exam for the engineering aspirants will be held on September 9, 10, 11 and 14 at 102 test centres including 79 in Telangana and 23 in Andhra Pradesh.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 for the engineering stream is set to commence from Wednesday with all Covid-19 safety measures.

The entrance exam for the engineering aspirants will be held on September 9, 10, 11 and 14 at 102 test centres including 79 in Telangana and 23 in Andhra Pradesh. More than 94 per cent out of 1,43,165 registered candidates have downloaded their hall tickets so far.

The computer-based exam will be held in two sessions i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm. Students will be allowed into centres one and half-hour prior to commencement of the examination and they will not be permitted into the centres even if they are late by a minute after the exam begins.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) which is organising the test has made elaborate arrangements. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the university has done away with capturing the biometric fingerprint details of the students, instead, the authorities at the centres will take the photograph.

Among other Covid-19 safety measures, all centres will be thoroughly sanitized before and after the conduct of the examination. Students are instructed to maintain physical distancing starting from the entry into centre till exit. The temperature of candidates will be checked via a thermal gun at the entry of the exam venue. Students must wear a mask, and they can carry flexible gloves, hand sanitiser and transparent water bottle. This apart, students should carry a black/blue ballpoint pen, filled in online application form, hall ticket, and community certificate for SC/ST candidates.

Candidates must submit a self-declaration form stating that they have not tested positive for the coronavirus nor identified as a potential carrier of the Covid-19. They must also inform authorities concerned if they are experiencing cough, cold, sneezing, fever etc.

“Computers, tables and everything in the exam hall will be thoroughly sanitised before conducting each session examination. All centres will strictly follow the Covid-19 safety protocols during the conduct of examination,” EAMCET convener Dr A Govardhan said.

The TS EAMCET for AM streams will be conducted on September 28 and 29.

