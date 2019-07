By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: The last date for certificate verification for engineering admissions through the Telangana-State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET) is July 3.

Over 54,800 candidates who qualified in the engineering stream of the TS-EAMCET have paid processing fee and booked slot for certificate verification. So far, 48,939 candidates attended the verification of certificates process.