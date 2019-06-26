Eamcet: Web options from July 1

By | Published: 10:10 pm

Hyderabad: The process for exercising web options for seat allotment in the engineering courses through Telangana State-Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test will commence from July 1 instead of June 27. The web options dates were re-scheduled as annual tuition fee for the unaided private engineering colleges was not fixed. According to the new schedule, students can exercise their choice of web options for allotment of seat in engineering course and college from July 1. The exercise is to close either on July 4 or 5.

Meanwhile, the State government has decided to initiate the process for appointment of a chairman for Telangana Admission and Fee Regulation Committee, that fixes fee for the professional colleges. “We have received the High Court order copy that allowed petitioner colleges to collect the fee as proposed by them but the TAFRC will have final authority on fee fixation once it is constituted. The State government is moving to the divisional bench against this order,” an official said.

