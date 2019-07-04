EAMCET: Web options from July 6-8

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: The web options for engineering admissions through the Telangana State-Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET) 2019 will be open from July 6 to 8.

As many as 64,709 seats are up for grabs in 183 colleges under the convener quota. Earlier, the web option process was scheduled to be held from July 5.

Of the total 64,709 seats, 3,071 were in 14 universities and their constituent engineering colleges, and the remaining in private unaided ones. Among engineering branches, at 16,614, computer science and engineering has the highest number of seats, followed by 14,955 in electronics and communication engineering.

A total of 53,795 candidates, who qualified in the engineering stream of TS-EAMCET, attended the certificate verification. They can now exercise the web options. All the candidates were urged to exercise as many number of options as possible so as to get a seat in a better college and course.

