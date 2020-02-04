Early diagnosis of cancer will help save lives: Experts

By | Published: 10:27 pm 10:28 pm

Hyderabad: Senior oncologists and public health experts, on the occasion of World Cancer Day on Tuesday, stressed on early diagnosis of cancers for better treatment outcomes and quality of life among cancer patients.

To mark World Cancer Day, private hospitals in Hyderabad organised series of awareness sessions, talks and launched innovative health schemes for cancer patients.

Free screening at Care

At Care Cancer Institute, Hitech City, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan launched a free screening programme for ‘Cervical and Breast Cancer’ for all women across the State between February 4 and March 3. The initiative is aimed at early detection, which enables better outcomes, in terms of saving lives.

Nyla initiative

The American Oncology Institute (AOI) launched a campaign titled ‘Nyla’ aimed at spreading awareness on the importance of early detection and prevention of cancers among women. The Nyla initiative was launched on Tuesday by avid biker and physiotherapist Dr Namrata Singh in the presence of C Anasuya, DCP, SHE Teams, and senior management of AOI. To become a Nyla volunteer and spread awareness about the ailment, women can undergo training by registering at wwww.americanoncology.com/nyla/

Cancer survivors meet

Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute organised several cancer awareness programmes along with sharing of experiences by cancer survivors. The nursing students of the hospital organised an exhibition on cancer from February 4 to 6.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .