Early tracing of Markaz returnees helps contain Covid-19 spread in Nalgonda

By | Published: 9:46 pm

Nalgonda: The efficiency of the police in early tracing of Nizamuddin Markaz returnees has helped in curtailing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in Nalgonda district.

Within two or three days, the district police have succeeded in tracing all 44 Nizamuddin Markaz returnees from the district and also identified their primary contacts. Based on the data, the district authorities have immediately shifted the Nizamuddin returnees.

Also read Nirmal Collector seeks public support in lockdown

According to sources, not caring the risk factors, two personnel of Intelligence Wing moved closely with a Nizamuddin returnee to collect the details of the persons who attended the religious meeting at New Delhi from Nalgonda. Early identification of Nizamuddin returnees has reduced the choice of the spread of the Covid-19 by bringing down their contacts. Out of 44 Nizamuddin returnees, tests of seven persons turned positive for Covid-19.

In addition to this, five of their primary contacts were also infected by the virus that increases the total number of Covid-19 positive cases to 12 in the district.

The police also kept an eagle’s eye on the containment areas using drone cameras as people were asked not to come out from the houses for any purpose. Vegetable and groceries were being supplied to them using special vehicles by the municipal staff under the supervision of the police. The police were not allowing any persons to come out and go into the containment areas by setting up of barricades on the roads connecting these colonies.

A Sub-Inspector, an Assistant Sub-Inspector and five constables were posted at each containment area to monitor the situation. Superintendent of Police AV Ranganath was also touring in the containment areas and was interacting with the people of the areas to know any inconvenience faced by them. A mobile ATM of a cooperative bank was also arranged to visit in these areas for few hours to facilitate the people to withdraw money.

A piquant situation arose at the State borders at Wadapally and Nagarjuna Sagar in the early days of announcement of lockdown and it became a big problem to the district police. Large number of people belonging to Andhra Pradesh reached the State borders to go to their native places, but the AP police did not allow them. District police and local people also provided food and water to people, who got stranded at the State borders. But, the Superintendent of Police has succeeded in convincing them to go back to Hyderabad or their towns.

As no Covid-19 positive case was reported in the district for the last four days and no samples pending for the results, the officials and people heaved a sigh of relief. The services of the police in the efforts of curtailing the pandemic in the district were receiving widespread appreciation from all sections of the people.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .