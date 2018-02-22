Earrings, bangles and cocktail rings for a festive look

By | Published: 12:37 am

The festival of colours is back. Holi this year will be interesting with many turning to online fashion blogs for tips on how to dress their best. A lot has been said about the choice of clothes like fabrics and patterns, but let’s not leave another important aspect aside — the accessories.

The colour of the clothes will change after indulging in some playful activities but accessories will stand out irrespective of it.

Vaishnavi Kanagala, an employee of Amazon, talks about wearing the right accessories for this festival. “Keeping it minimal is the way to go. Junk accessories like beads on the neck or just big earrings are enough to make a style statement. Don’t make the look busy by crowding too many elements. The point is to be comfortable and enjoy playing with colours,” she says.

Earrings

Jhumkas and Chandbalis are traditional elements that can easily be paired with kurtas and tees alike. Oxidised silver and other metallic earrings are a big hit among the college-goers.

Neckpieces

Multicoloured beads and elegant wooden pieces are the popular choice for necklaces this Holi. Thin long chains or chunky short pieces are preferred.

Rings

Cocktail rings with coloured stones or uni-tone metallic ones stand out on any outfit. One can skip all accessories and wear just one absolute stand-out piece on the finger.

Bangles

Stack of wooden bangles in different shades is a favourite this season. When teamed with a white kurta, it ups the style quotient. Asymmetrical designs and different shapes like square are quite the trend for the hand.