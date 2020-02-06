‘Earth Centers will become the DNA and soul of the village’

By | Published: 12:22 am

Wanaparthy: The idea of establishing 108 ‘Earth Centers’ in villages across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by April 22 is a noble and ambitious green campaign initiated by Dr N Sai Bhaskar Reddy, an environmentalist, scientist, philosopher, writer and a philanthropist. In an exclusive interview to Telangana Today, the man who is single-handedly spear-heading this green revolution explains how he intends to accomplish this challenging but not an impossible task.

How did the idea of establishing Earth Centers come to your mind?

Nearly 4,500 million years after the life started evolving on Earth, today we are facing the challenges of global warming, climate change and quality in food security. Getting clean air and water has also become a challenge. Even the role of rural communities is at stake, as they find the very existence at the brink of extinction.

Coming to farming which was once independent, today the sector is completely dependent on inputs and loans. What used to be fertile soil some 50 years ago, has degraded, thanks to the so-called green revolution in India which was originally initiated to increase food production to meet the demand of an ever-increasing population at the time. Human connection with Mother Earth has been lost. The pride and honour of the farmer is no more. As a result, 50 farmers are committing suicide every day across the country. I felt the only way to mitigate this crisis was to start something to preserve the environment which comprises culture, heritage, spirituality, ancestral lineage and bio-diversity in rural areas.

What can these Earth Centers achieve?

We are urging farmers to remember their ancestry by planting a sapling for every surname because people have forgotten who had passed-on this beautiful land to them. We are encouraging the farmers to plant local species, so that bio-diversity can be preserved. Even in Harappa and Mohenjo-Daro, we have seen that early civilisations used to revere humped bull, sun and earth as their gods. So why not recognise the contribution of our ancestors?

Fruit-bearing trees and medicinal plants planted in these Centers can be useful to both humans and animals in villages. The amphi-theatre in these centers will become a space for discussions and meetings for farmers. The items placed in the museums in these Centers will preserve history of the village. It unites the villagers irrespective of ideological, political or personal differences between families having the same surname or otherwise. These Earth Centers will become the DNA, identify and soul of the village. Even if a farmer sells entire property and migrates from the village, he/she/other would still have something to show as theirs to their predecessors.

Finding land to establish a dump yard or crematorium itself has become a herculean task for administrators. Families are fighting for a few yards of land. How are you confident about pooling land in villages to establish these Centers?

In our initiative, there is an emotional aspect which touches the heart of every farmer in every village. Farmers have been realising a lot during our interaction. NRIs owning tens of acres of land have been coming forward to encourage us by giving their own lands for this purpose. We are not registering any land in anybody’s name. We are only using ‘common pooled resource’ lands in villages for this purpose primarily. Even local politicians are welcoming this initiative because this can become their legacy, if these ‘Earth Centers’ are established during their tenure. This campaign can be a ‘Bhoodaan’ movement in the present times.

In a month since the campaign has started, what have you been able to achieve?

Till now, farmers from 30 villages have pledged to pool the land for Earth Centers. Every day I have been visiting at least two to three villages to convince the farmers and people’s representatives there. Till now I haven’t seen a single village turning down this concept.

This campaign is not happening just in AP and Telangana. My friends in Nepal, Guatemala and Canada have also started this campaign in those countries. This is a global campaign which treats ‘Earth,’ as the Centre.

A little about Dr N Sai Bhaskar Reddy:

A graduate from IIT Mumbai in Earth Sciences (Applied Geology), Dr N Sai Bhaskar Reddy has a Masters in Geography from Osmania University and has earned a Doctorate in Philosophy from Kakatiya University in Environmental Impact Assessment.

Dr Sai Bhaskar had worked as a Consultant for Indonesia (Urban Flood Resilience National Program) and helped Afghanistan in their UNDP projects. He has been a consultant and a resource person for India in disaster management, rural energy, agriculture and projects in various allied sectors. Among the several books he has written, ‘Geo Spirit’ stands-out. He has also written a book recently on stubble burning and its impact on the environment.

He is presently working with like-minded people from Council for Green Revolution (CGR), a non-profit organisation based in Hyderabad, on this project which is his brain-child named ‘Earth Centers’.

