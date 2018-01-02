Earth to be closest to Sun on Wednesday

By | Published: 5:21 pm

Hyderabad: On Wednesday, January 3 at around 11.05 am, planet Earth will be at the closest point to Sun in its annual elliptical orbit around the Sun. At that closest point, the actual distance between Earth and Sun will be 14,70,97,237 kilometres.

For astronomy buffs in Hyderabad, this planetary phenomenon is known as ‘Perihelion’. On July 6, 2018, planet Earth will be farthest from the Sun at a distance of 15,20,95,571 kilometres and this phenomenon is known as ‘Aphelion’.

In other words, on Wednesday, January 3, Earth will be 49,98,334 kilometres closer to Sun when compared to the distance between Earth and Sun on July 6, 2018.

“We can’t actually see this astronomy event. However, the event itself is a great opportunity to spread awareness and discuss about astronomy and other such events among school students and even public,” says Director and Founder Secretary, Planetary Society of India (PSI), N Sri Raghunandan Kumar.

Kumar also points out that Perihelion and Aphelion also go a long way in disapproving a commonly held belief that distance between Earth and Sun decides the season or temperatures on the Earth.

“Actually the axial tilt (approx. 23.5 degrees) of Earth on its axis while revolving around Sun regulates seasons on our planet with one of the hemispheres facing away or towards Sun,” he says.

He points out that when Earth is closest to Sun at the beginning of 2018 it is winter in India and most of the countries in Northern Hemisphere. However, it’s summer in many countries located in the Southern Hemisphere.

“In July when Earth is at farthest point from Sun, it is mostly summer in India. This clearly proves that distance of Earth to Sun doesn’t decide the season but it’s the axial tilt,” says Sri Raghunandan.