Earthen roads brings respite to remote tribals in Telangana

Published: 12:51 am 1:16 am

Mancherial: In a noble gesture, cops brought a smile on the faces of aboriginal tribals of interior parts of the district by laying a four-kilometre earthen road between Bejjala and Bersettigudem under Kothapalli Gram Panchayat of Thandur on Tuesday.

They could accomplish the job with the help of the management of Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

Thandur Inspector K Janardhan Reddy said that the road was laid between two remote hamlets as promised by Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Vikram Jeet Duggal when the latter visited the tribal habitations on December 28. He stated that cops in association with the coal major came forward to lay the stretch when the tribals requested the IPS officer to improve connectivity of Abbapur, Bejjala, Bersettigudem and Arsangudem under Kothapalli village.

Janardhan Reddy said that Madharam Sub-Inspector Ramulu, Thandur Tahsildar Ramchandraiah, authorities of SCCL-Goleti had played a vital role in realising the dream of the ethnic tribes dwelling in the isolated hamlets of Thandur. He praised the officials of revenue and police departments for extending cooperation in completing the deed.

Residents of Abbapur, Bejjala, Bersettigudem and Arsangudem had been undergoing hardships due to lack of a road. They were forced to carry ailing persons on beds. They were traveling by foot to nearby villages. They had been seeking authorities and public representatives for the facility since decades.