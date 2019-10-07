Easier access to civic services soon in Telangana

By | Published: 10:50 pm

Hyderabad: Cutting down on physical interaction, the State government is all set to simplify procedures with regard to civic services in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State under the new Municipal Act. Further, a uniform customer care number will be established for all municipal queries pertaining to the new Act.

The State government has decided to incorporate some path-breaking and innovative changes in the Town Planning Department in accordance with the new Municipal Act.

Speaking at a review meeting, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directed officials to change the existing rules to comply with the new Municipal Act and simplify the procedures with regard to the Town Planning Department.

He wanted them to focus on ease of convenience for citizens, availability of all information in a simplified manner and cut down any physical interaction.

“We need multiple access points for obtaining required permissions which include MeeSeva, mobile app, and website or kiosks of the ULBs concerned, among others,” the Minister said. He also approved the proposals to incorporate QR-based Digital Door Numbering and preparing comprehensive Master Plan for each ULB.

The new Municipal Act was cleared by the State Legislative Assembly in September this year, to make the administration in ULBs more transparent, time bound and accountable with citizen-centric services. The new Act would also encourage greenery in the municipal bodies and formation of budgets in a scientific manner. The new Act is aimed at promoting participatory democracy, self-certification system and also permits imposing penalty for violation of norms and incentives for compliance.

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Arvind Kumar, Director of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and other officers, along with retired town planning officials and other experts, participated in the meeting.

