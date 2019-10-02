Easing fraud detection for banks and insurance

By | Published: 12:04 am 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: Of the many problems plaguing our country, economic fraud is touted to be one of the biggest. Whether it is a fraud in money trail or money being used for terror financing or even fraudulent claims impacting the insurance sector, each and everything has a direct or indirect impact on the economy of the country. While there are agencies and institutions dealing with fraud on a day-to-day basis, not many have been to solve this issue effectively.

In a first-of-its-kind idea, a Hyderabad-based company is helping these agencies detect and prevent fraud in a more effective and simplistic manner. Set up by Ramakrishna Prasad and Sajid Nakhwas, Neuronatics uses neural cognition to detect fraud in sectors like banking and health insurance. It has developed a tool called Neu Fraud Analytics Generating Engine (FAGE) that helps in detecting money trail, money laundering, analysing account statements and fraud detection in medical claims.

This tool, according to Prasad, identifies a fraudulent claim based on a set of logics and does not follow the standard fraud detection procedure. It not only analyses a particular claim but also cross-analyses various parameters ranging from illness — in case of medical insurance fraud — to the doctor to even the hospital from where the claim has been processed. Similarly for banking fraud the company uses different parameters like bank statements, Registrar of Companies database and finds out where and how the money has been used once it was disbursed from the bank.

Neuronatics uses a combination of analytics, natural language processing and neural cognition to analyse huge amounts of data and detect any discrepancies. While there are other players, Prasad says their USP lies in the way they deal with the problem. “We work directly with agencies handling fraud cases and not with the companies where fraud has been reported. We use the raw data given to us and tell them the probability of fraud. After that, we leave it to the agency on how they want to deal with the case. A single type of solution may or may not work in each and every case,” Prasad said.

Both the founders bring in 20 years of experience and have developed a product that can detect any kind of fraud in banking and insurance at a click of a button. With the FAGE product, they can detect money trail fraud, money laundering, analyse financial statements, identify suspicious claims and provide real-time warning system on claims disbursal. According to Prasad, the tools developed by them can also be used by police and other agencies to detect any kind of economic fraud. “We catch the whole trail on how the money travels,” he said.

In terms of data security and privacy, Prasad says that the company does not store anything on the cloud and has its own local servers that are hack-proof to secure the data. “We are a very small team right now and we are very choosy about the kind of people we work with as we deal with very sensitive information. Going ahead we are looking at having a smaller but impactful team to continue our business,” he said without disclosing any numbers on the deals they have done so far and the clients they have worked with.

