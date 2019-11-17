Easing payment, marketing for freelancers

By | Published: 12:03 am 12:14 am

Hyderabad: The term freelancing evokes emotions like freedom and flexibility but it also comes with challenges like late payments, low visibility and less references. And while social media websites like Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn have definitely helped in getting more projects, there is still a wide demand and supply gap in this market. In order to reduce this gap and to help ease payments for freelancers but also get more leads, Naman Sarawagi and Mohit Jain founded Refrens in July 2019.

The platform is helping freelancers and service providers to do business in a seamless way by being a one-stop-solution for all their needs. While payment invoice system is one part of the platform, Refrens also helps the freelancer build a network by asking their customers to rate their project and also provide of other customers seeking similar projects. “This way, the freelancer can be sure of maintaining his reputation and get more leads. On the customer side as well we provide rating system that helps the freelancer in knowing their customer before taking up the project,” Sarawagi told Telangana Today.

Elaborating further, the co-founder also mentioned that Refrens currently has 6,000 registered users on its platform with 5,000 active users – that use their platform for payment invoicing at least 2-3 times a month. The freelancers range from financial consultants to technology and marketing consultants – who include website designer, logo designer, social media manager among others.

Currently, the freelancer market or the gig economy is growing by leaps and bounds in the country. And according to reports by PayPal and others, the white collar jobs in this industry is likely to touch 2.5 crore professionals in the next five years from the current 1.5 crore professionals. While there are eight categories in this industry, there are about 1,300 different professions under these eight categories.

In terms of investment and expansion, Sarawagi said, “We are a bootstrapped company and are looking to close our angel round of funding by December end. This funding will help us to grow our user base to 1 lakh users in the next six months. Once we cross the 1 lakh user mark we are looking at setting physical sales and marketing offices in cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi.”

