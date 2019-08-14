East Bengal honours Former Indian football team captain Victor Amalraj

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:59 pm

Hyderabad: Former Indian football team captain Victor Amalraj has been felicitated for his contributions to East Bengal club as part of their centenary celebrations during an event held in Kolkata recently. The club felicitated all the captains and coaches from 1960s to present during the event.

Talking about the honour, Amalraj, who was one of the star players from Hyderabad who played in Kolkata when football following was growing at its peak, said it was indeed a privilege to represent the club in that era. “Back then, Kolkata used to be the Mecca of football. I was able to play in Kolkata for 14 years. I consider it as a great achievement,” a jubilant Amalraj, an officer in Food Corporation of India here, said.

Amalraj was recently honoured with Shan-e-Mohammedan which is the life time achievement award by Mohammedan Sporting Club.