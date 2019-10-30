East Coast Production and Kalyan Ram team up

By | Published: 9:28 pm

After his much-praised performance in the movie 118, actor Kalyan Ram is set to prove his mettle in the upcoming movie. East Coast Productions banner, which had produced 118, has once again teamed up with Kalyan Ram in the next project.

The banner had also recently produced Tamil actor Vijay starrer Whistle in Telugu. Mahesh Koneru, founder of the East Coast Productions, said he is happy to have present Whistle in Telugu. “We are happy to team up again with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram who earlier did a movie with our production house,” he said.

