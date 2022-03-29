East Coast Railway to run Vizag-Sec’bad summer special trains from April 6

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway will run weekly special trains during summer for the convenience of passengers.

Train No. 08579 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 19.00hrs from April 6 to May 25 to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 07.00hrs.

In the return direction the train will leave Secunderabad on Thursdays at 19.40hrs from April 7 to May 26 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 06.40hrs.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Vijayawada, Guntur, Miryalaguda and Sattenapalle between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.

Composition: 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-6, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2. Similarly, another train No. 08585 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 17.35hrs on Tuesdays from April 5 to May 31 to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 07.10hrs. In the return direction the train will leave Secunderabad at 21.05hrs on Wednesdays from from April 6 to June 1 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 09.50hrs.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-6, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

