East or west, kitchen is the best

Hyderabadis are missing out on many things amid the quarantine. One of the many things that denizens are feeling nostalgic about is the street food. From Biryani to Pani puri, foodies here are feeling the pain of not being able to hit their favourite restaurants and street-side eateries and gorge on their favorite delights regardless of what time it is. Though a handful of restaurants have made the delivery option available, people are avoiding it owing to safety concerns.

However, the spirit of Hyderabadis is second to none. They can’t hold back their taste buds for a longer period. Therefore, many started trying their hand on preparing street-side and restaurant food at home. Major supermarket outlets are seeing rising demand for ingredients needed for preparing food items like pani puri, noodles, etc.

Food photos are having a fair share of time on social media platforms. People are opting for cooking to kill time. Many food bloggers are coming up with recipes with just a few ingredients in the kitchen.

A well-known food blogger Mohd Zubair Ali says it’s difficult not to crave for the delish street food of Hyderabad. “It, indeed, is a little difficult to cope with lockdown but it is also much needed for the safety of everyone. If you are a hardcore foodie like me, craving for food never stops. But, there is always a way to satisfy your taste buds. In this quarantine period, people can pamper themselves with easy-to-make Hyderabadi dishes.”

He suggests some famous Hyderabadi dishes which can be made at home without much hassle. The list includes Mutton daalcha (a famous Hyderabadi dish made with mutton mixed with bottle gourd, lentils and tamarind pulp), Gosht ka achaar (a typical non-veg pickle made using ginger-garlic paste, chilli powder, lemon extract, etc), Tahari, Talawa gosht and Bagara baingan.

Another famous dish from the land of Nizams is Khichdi – Kheema with Khatta.

For people with a sweet tooth, especially for Hyderabadi meetha, Qubani, Seviyan ka meetha and fruit custard are some simple and easy-to-make dishes which are way too delicious to resist.

