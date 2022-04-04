East Zone lift TCA U-16 trophy

Hyderabad: Basheer scored half-century while Hardhik and Rithwik returned with four and three wickets respectively as East Zone defeated South Zone by 30 runs in the final of the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) Under-16 Inter-zonal tournament at Bhadrachalam on Sunday.

For South Zone, Md Sohail picked up three for 23 and Dhanavath Praise scored 33.

Brief Scores: East Zone 134/7 in 25 overs (Basheer 52; Md Sohail 3/23) bt South Zone 104 in 20.1 overs (Hardhik K 4/21, Rithwik 3/12).

