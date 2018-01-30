Easterine Kire is an author of different genres

By | Published: 11:00 pm 7:37 pm

Easterine kire, a popular and successful writer from Nagaland, who was in the city to participate in the Hyderabad Literary Festival 2018, shares everything from how she doesn’t want to stick to any particular genre to her interest in jazz music.

When did you realise you wanted to be a writer?

I started writing poems when I was 16 — that is when I was in high school. Later, in university, I started writing short stories. So, I always loved writing.

You didn’t stick to single genre, why?

I don’t want to be slotted. If people start putting you in a particular slot, you won’t be allowed to come out of it. I don’t want to stick to any one category.

What are you reading now?

I am reading a book by Gayathri Prabhu named If I had to Tell it Again. This book is so incisive, she writes it so beautifully that one should take it only in small doses.

Who would you want be if not a writer?

I would love to read poetry. I want to read different poems from all over India. And jazz music is something which excites me.

Would you have a pseudonym?

I don’t believe in having pseudonyms. I don’t know why we have to use them.

How would you build a character of the opposite gender?

I always look at it from the human level. Though he is of a different gender, he has the same emotions from a human level. Maybe, he has a different way of expressing those emotions. I also observe how my male friends interact; I see young males are more aggressive, even the humour is aggressive. So, I think of that.

What is your writing schedule like?

When I decide to write, I go into my room, I don’t come out and I don’t cook. I just survive on some tea and pizza. I write for 14 to 15 hours a day for a stretch of three weeks. I don’t recommend this to anyone but it works for me. But, I do take a long break after that.