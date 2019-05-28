Eastern Naval Command: Atul Kumar to take over as FOC-in-C

By | AP BUREAU | Published: 10:53 pm

Visakhapatnam: Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain will assume Command of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) at a Ceremonial Parade to be held at the Naval Base on Thursday.

He will assume charge as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) ENC from Vice Adm Karambir Singh who will be proceeding to New Delhi to assume charge as the Chief of the Naval Staff on promotion to the rank of Admiral on May 31.

A Ceremonial Parade will be held on the occasion at the Naval Base where Vice Admiral Jain would inspect the Ceremonial Guard and review the platoons of Naval personnel drawn from various ships, submarines and establishments of the ENC and attended by all Flag Officers and

Commanding Officers of ships and naval establishments.