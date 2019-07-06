Easy and quick chocolate recipes for those who lack baking prowess

By | Published: 10:10 pm

Sabyasachi Gorai. Also, today is ‘World Chocolate Day’ and we cannot keep calm.

Chocolate with California walnut churros

Ingredients

Churros

Water: 2 cups

Unsalted butter, melted: 1 to 3/4 tbsps

Salt: 1/4 tsp

Flour: 2 cups

Finely chopped California walnuts: 1/3 cup

Sugar: 2 to 2-1/2 cups

Ground cinnamon: 1 to 1-1/2 tbsp

Olive oil: 4 cups

Chocolate sauce

Milk: 3 cups

Cinnamon stick: 1

Brown sugar: 1/3 cup

Flour: 2 tsps

Unsweetened cocoa powder: 1/2 cup

Method

Churros

Pour water into a medium saucepan with 1 teaspoon sugar, melted butter and salt; stir with a whisk. Bring to boil and add all the flour and chopped California walnuts.

Stir for about 2 minutes with a wooden spoon until a smooth paste forms. Remove from heat and form a dough. Allow churro dough to cool for 5-8 minutes.

While dough is cooling, preheat oil in a large pan or electric skillet over medium heat (180°C).

Mix 2 cups of sugar with 1 to 1-1/2 tablespoons ground cinnamon in a wide bowl or pie pan. Set aside cinnamon sugar mixture.

Once cooled, put the dough into a pastry bag with a star-shaped tip to form the churros. Pipe the dough out on a cookie sheet in pieces. Cut with scissors if needed.

Use a wooden skewer to poke through each piece vertically to allow for steam to escape during frying.

Place 4 to 5 churros in hot oil and fry until golden brown and crispy for about 3 to 4 minutes, turning occasionally.

Drain on paper towels. Roll in cinnamon sugar mixture and serve with hot chocolate sauce.

Chocolate sauce

In a medium sauce pan, bring milk, cinnamon and brown sugar to a boil.

Remove from heat immediately. Cover and let it stand.

Add flour and cocoa into milk pan and stir well.

Reheat over low heat for about 10-12 minutes to thicken slightly. Serve hot in cups or glasses with the churros.

Gluten-free white chocolate with blackberries

Ingredients

Eggs: 4

Sugar: 150 gms

Melted white chocolate: 180 gms

Powdered California walnuts: 150 gms

Raisins: 20 gms

California walnuts, halves: 30 gms

Blueberries: 100 gms

Butter, for greasing the pan

Whipped cream: 60 gms

California walnuts: 20 gms

Blueberries: 20 gms

Fresh mint

Method