Easy and quick chocolate recipes for those who lack baking prowess

Chocolate with California walnut churros
Ingredients
Churros
Water: 2 cups
Unsalted butter, melted: 1 to 3/4 tbsps
Salt: 1/4 tsp
Flour: 2 cups
Finely chopped California walnuts: 1/3 cup
Sugar: 2 to 2-1/2 cups
Ground cinnamon: 1 to 1-1/2 tbsp
Olive oil: 4 cups
Chocolate sauce
Milk: 3 cups
Cinnamon stick: 1
Brown sugar: 1/3 cup
Flour: 2 tsps
Unsweetened cocoa powder: 1/2 cup
Method
Churros
- Pour water into a medium saucepan with 1 teaspoon sugar, melted butter and salt; stir with a whisk. Bring to boil and add all the flour and chopped California walnuts.
- Stir for about 2 minutes with a wooden spoon until a smooth paste forms. Remove from heat and form a dough. Allow churro dough to cool for 5-8 minutes.
- While dough is cooling, preheat oil in a large pan or electric skillet over medium heat (180°C).
- Mix 2 cups of sugar with 1 to 1-1/2 tablespoons ground cinnamon in a wide bowl or pie pan. Set aside cinnamon sugar mixture.
- Once cooled, put the dough into a pastry bag with a star-shaped tip to form the churros. Pipe the dough out on a cookie sheet in pieces. Cut with scissors if needed.
- Use a wooden skewer to poke through each piece vertically to allow for steam to escape during frying.
- Place 4 to 5 churros in hot oil and fry until golden brown and crispy for about 3 to 4 minutes, turning occasionally.
- Drain on paper towels. Roll in cinnamon sugar mixture and serve with hot chocolate sauce.
Chocolate sauce
- In a medium sauce pan, bring milk, cinnamon and brown sugar to a boil.
- Remove from heat immediately. Cover and let it stand.
- Add flour and cocoa into milk pan and stir well.
- Reheat over low heat for about 10-12 minutes to thicken slightly. Serve hot in cups or glasses with the churros.
Gluten-free white chocolate with blackberries
Ingredients
Eggs: 4
Sugar: 150 gms
Melted white chocolate: 180 gms
Powdered California walnuts: 150 gms
Raisins: 20 gms
California walnuts, halves: 30 gms
Blueberries: 100 gms
Butter, for greasing the pan
Whipped cream: 60 gms
California walnuts: 20 gms
Blueberries: 20 gms
Fresh mint
Method
- Soak 30 gms California walnuts halves in cold water and let them hydrate well.
- Heat the oven to 180°C.
- Beat the eggs and sugar with an electric mixer until the mixture gets fluffy. Add melted white chocolate and powdered California walnuts, which will be “the flour” of the preparation.
- In a mould greased with butter, pour the mixture and then add raisins, blueberries and hydrated California walnuts evenly, so that they don’t burn with the heat of the oven, but remain golden.
- Bake for 30 minutes, then remove from oven and let it cool.
- Unmould, cut into pieces and serve with a dollop of whipped cream, blueberries, California walnuts and fresh mint.