Easy win for Basil

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:55 pm

Hyderabad: The Arjuna Award has come as a big boost to Hyderabad shuttler B Sai Praneeth for the World championship that gets underway at Basel, Switzerland on Monday.

“It is wonderful news. I was expecting the Arjuna Award since last two years. Nevertheless it has come two days before the World championship and it will serve as a big motivational factor for me,’’ said Praneeth from Basel.

Sai Praneeth’s biggest moment came two years ago when he won the Singapore Open Super Series title beating compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in the final. Apart from the lone Super Series title, the 27-year-old has won two Grand Prix titles.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .