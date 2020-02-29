Eat chicken, egg without fear: KTR

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Chicken and eggs, which are high in proteins, can be consumed without any apprehension and the ‘viral campaign’ going against it was completely false, said Minister for Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao.

Speaking at Chicken and Egg Mela organised by Telangana Poultry Federation, Telangana Poultry Breeders Association and National Egg Coordination Committee, here on Friday, Rao said that he along with his family members have been consuming chicken and eggs almost every day without any fear. He said that rumours created on chicken and eggs by linking it with coronavirus were baseless. “Not only chicken, even mutton, fish or any other meat will not be affected by coronavirus. In India, we cook food at high temperature and under such conditions, no virus will survive in the food,” he said.

The poultry industry has been facing crises as the consumption has come down sharply. “It is our responsibility to dispel rumours being spread on chicken. No other food gives such protein and vitamin like chicken and that too at such cheap cost,” he said.

The State will soon come up with Telangana Poultry Policy to improve the prospectus of the industry, Rao said adding that poultry industry has been providing a source of livelihood to large number of farmers.

Health Minister E Rajender stated that there were no reports of coronavirus in the State. “Poultry industry has been hit very badly following the coronavirus rumours. As per our food habits, no virus can affect us through food,” he added.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Minister, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Minister for Prohibition & Excise, Srinivas Goud, Member of Parliament, G Ranjith Reddy, and others were present on this occasion.

