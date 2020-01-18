Eat your food, eat the plate too!

By | Published: 12:08 am 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: After finding success with compostable bags, city-based Vertex Enterprises is now dabbling with the idea of making edible cutlery and nursery bags, said its CEO Dr Raju S Gannavarapu.

“Plates and spoons made of Styrofoam are difficult to disintegrate owing to their light weight. We are looking to use pop-corn like material to make cutlery that can be consumed. Eat your food eat your plate as well is our adage,” he said.

There have been some edible spoons in the market. However, the handling of the millet-based cutlery turned difficult once they came in contact with water.

“We are making edible plates using a water soluble material that is based on a Korean technology. These can take heat upto 260 degree. These plates and spoons can be consumed. Or if left in water, they will dissolve within 24 hours. The material can also be used to make snack containers. These can convert into a soup when mixed with hot water. The covers can be made in different flavours. Trial production is on and we will soon scale it up,” he said.

Usecases

The same can also be used for making nursery bags which will get mixed with water and mud and aid in plant nourishment.

“We are working on making biodegradable sanitary napkins. Samples are ready and we will scale up the production,” said Gannavarapu.

Revenue model

The company will support existing plastic units and new ones as well with technology, raw material, machinery, funding and also marketing. We are looking to work with about 1,000 enterpreneurs,” he said adding that it will pay them on number of units made or on the volumes handled or adopt other models.

