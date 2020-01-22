Eat your way to fabulous skin

By | Published: 7:33 pm

You know that old adage ‘beauty starts from within’; you are indeed what you eat. It’s possible to influence your looks simply by choosing specific foods. Your diet plays a huge role in your overall skin. Lustrous and shiny hair, radiant and fairer skin, attractive look, hormone balance and more are all tied to what you choose to eat.

Eating unhealthy can damage your metabolism, cause weight gain and even hurt organs, such as your heart, kidney and liver while a healthy diet full of good fats, antioxidants, vitamin C, collagen, and amino acids can mean the difference between a fresh, glowing complexion and a tired, puffy, wrinkled one.

So, whether you need to treat acne, ward off premature ageing, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, or fight back against another pesky skin condition, the right diet can be a valuable aid. The best food should include a mix of fruits and vegetables, and boast of all the nutrients that your body needs. It’s not an instant fix but an investment that will benefit you long term.

As we know, the major constituent of blood is water. It is the fluidity of blood that helps in transporting nutrients, oxygen and even wastes in the body. For instance, hair is actually fed by the nutrients in the blood stream and the proper circulation of blood to the skin surface is important for skin health.

Vitamin C rich foods like lemon, mango, broccoli, oranges are a key to immune system helping prevent infection and protect body from diseases. Vitamin C has powerful antioxidants that help in production of collagen and protects skin from free radical damages.

Silica plays a key role in connective tissue formation and synthesis of collagen. It is also needed for skin and bone health. Vegetables are the richest source of silica foods like banana, oats, soya tofu, rice, onion, cucumber, cabbage, raisins are richest source of silica foods.

The improper elimination of wastes leads to clogged pores and reflect on the skin, in terms of dullness. Fluids and foods with higher water content help blood circulation too. Keep to a low salt diet, because excess salt leads to retention of fluid in the body and slows down both blood and lymph circulation.

So, drink plenty of water and take the juice of one lemon with one spoon honey in a glass of water, first thing in the morning. Avoid aerated drinks and take fresh fruit juices, freshly extracted and diluted with water.

Cut down your caffeine intake as the high dosage of acidic caffeine in a regular cup of coffee triggers a stress level in the body. Stress hormones, such as cortisol, may increase the amount of oil produced by your sebaceous glands, meaning you can be more prone to breakouts.