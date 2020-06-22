Eatala continues tirade against BJP on Covid tests

By | Published: 10:18 pm 10:36 pm

Hyderabad: Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Monday continued his tirade on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for criticising Telangana’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, stating that some national leaders were indulging in cheap politics at a time when the entire country was battling a deadly virus.

“BJP leaders who are criticising Telangana for conducting less Covid-19 tests should realise what their own government at the Centre has done to Telangana. We were the first State to order the Cobas 8800 molecular testing machine from Roche. But, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) ordered ICMR to divert the machine to NICED, Kolkata,” Rajender said.

Health authorities on Monday shared communication letters in which the ICMR had directed Roche Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd to divert diagnostic equipment to NICED, Kolkata.

Head, Capital Project Work and Procurement, ICMR, Dr RS Sharma in a letter to Sanjay Singh of Roche Diagnostics India on May 30 wrote: “I have been directed to inform you that the PMO and Empowered Group has directed to install Cobas 8800 at NICED, Kolkata urgently. I would, therefore, request you to kindly send the COBAS 8800 machine lying in Frankfurt, Germany, directly to NICED, Kolkata, India, urgently.”

Following this communication, Business Head, Molecular and Blood Safety Solutions, Roche Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Jayabharath Reddy on June 14 wrote to the Managing Director, Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) with the subject ‘Diverting Cobas 8800 Automated Molecular System to NICED Kolkata’.

“As per the TSMSIDC direction, we arranged to supply and install Cobas 8800 at NIMS Punjagutta. In the meantime, ICMR re-instructed us to divert the instrument to NICED, Kolkata immediately, considering national emergency and pandemic scenario. Thank you very much for understanding and cooperation”, the letter said.

“At present, all government laboratories in Telangana can conduct 2,290 Covid-19 tests per day and in another one week, we will add 4,310 more tests per day, which will increase our overall capacity to 6,600 Covid-19 tests per day. Had the Centre not diverted the Cobas 8800 machine, we could have added 4,000 more tests and could have conducted 10,000 Covid-19 tests per day now,” Rajender said

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .