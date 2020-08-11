Eatala Rajender meets kin of deceased govt doc

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: State Health Minister, Eatala Rajender on Tuesday met the family members including two daughters of Deputy District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) from Bhadrachalam, Dr G Naresh Kumar, who had passed away due to Covid-19 recently, and extended his condolences. Interacting with members of Telangana State Government Doctors Association (TS GDA), Rajender said that the State government will provide all possible financial assistance to the family of the deceased doctor. The Minister assured the family members and government doctors that a decision on the issue of providing an appropriate Government job will be taken, after consulting with Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .