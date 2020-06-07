Eatala Rajender speaks to Covid positive doctors

By | Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: Health Minister, Eatala Rajender on Sunday spoke to doctors, PG medicos and journalists who are undergoing treatment after testing positive for Covid-19 disease.

Speaking to them over phone, Rajender enquired about their health status and assured them that the State government will do its best to provide quality health care facilities to all of them. The Minister appreciated the contribution of front line workers including doctors, medicos and journalists in the fight against coronavirus, according to a statement.

Rajender also reviewed health care services being extended to patients at Gandhi Hospital and also services that are being extended to patients who are under home quarantine.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .