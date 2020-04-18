Eatala Rajender urges Hyderabad youth to volunteer and donate blood

By | Published: 12:10 pm 12:32 pm

Hyderabad: Health Minister, Eatala Rajender on Saturday urged the youth in the city to volunteer for blood donation. Acknowledging there was a shortage of donor blood across the State due to the ongoing lockdown, he appealed the youngsters to turn up voluntarily for blood donation.

“Due to lockdown, thalassemia patients and those who need emergency surgeries are facing challenges in accessing donor blood,” the minister said, while inaugurating a blood donation camp at Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM), Narayanguda, organised by TNGOs.

Rajender said a lot of youngsters were coming forward to donate their blood and the momentum should continue for a while. “I appreciate TNGOs for organising a mega blood donation camp, which will go a long way in meeting the need for blood among patients,” he said.

The minister, who praised the role of health care workers in fight against the novel coronavirus, criticised the way some of them were being physically attacked.

“It’s unfortunate that instances of doctors and other health care workers being attacked are happening. People don’t realise that health care workers are literally spearheading the fight against coronavirus,” he said.

