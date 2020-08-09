Eatala to review Covid situation in Nirmal on Monday

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Nirmal: Health Minister Eatala Rajender and Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy will take stock of Covid-19 situation in Nirmal district on Monday.

According to a tentative schedule, the Ministers will initially visit Nirmal Area Hospital and Mother and Child Hospital before convening a meeting with authorities concerned. They will then inspect works of district headquarters hospital under construction.

Meanwhile, Collector Mohd Musharraf Ali said that steps were being taken for controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus. He inspected a 70-bed isolation centre at a polytechnic college in Nirmal for the convenience of suspected Covid-19 patients. He informed that Health and Medical Department staffers were conducting tests and sought cooperation from the public.

