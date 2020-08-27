Eateries in Hyderabad struggling to stay afloat

By | Published: 12:11 am 12:15 am

Hyderabad: No busy cashiers issuing meal tokens, no waiting at the serving counter to place an order, and no loud shouting from the kitchen on your piping hot idli or dosa ready to be picked up.

Gone are the common scenes of pre-Covid days from the scores of tiffin and meal centres across the city. Before the pandemic came calling, these centres used to bustle with hungry customers making a beeline for idli, dosa or uthappa at tiffin centres or pack the mess centres during lunch and dinner time. Now, most of these eateries, both small and big ones, have closed down and the few that are surviving, are desperately seeking customers.

Tiffin centres in Ameerpet and SR Nagar, which were popular among bachelors and students, have been the most affected by the pandemic. These localities which once used to remain abuzz with foodies from early morning till midnight hardly have any patronage these days.

Outlet owners are taking all possible steps like providing disposable plates and glasses but there are very few takers. “Forget earnings, we are unable to recover rental costs or other material and recurring expenses,” one tiffin centre owner said.

The unlock process came with a lot of hope for these eateries. But nothing much has changed.

“We are not even doing 30 per cent of our regular business,” said another owner. Despite all measures for cleanliness and hygiene, customers are yet to start trusting eateries, he added.

T Santosh, owner of Sri Hari Dosa in Ameerpet said they used to serve at least 1,000 customers a day but these days the numbers hardly cross 200 a day. “Once colleges and institutions reopen, business might improve,” he said.

“I have 11 branches in the city and most of these are closed as sales are not at all encouraging. We even installed foot-operated water taps but people are still reluctant,” Santosh added.

Owners of tiffin centres in Ameerpet and SR Nagar say at least 40 per cent of centres have closed down.

Bharghav of Suprabhat Tiffin Centre, SR Nagar, said bachelors and students formed a major chuck of clientele for a tiffin centre. “Now they have moved back to home towns and there is no immediate hope that they will return any soon to hostels and rooms till a vaccine for Covid-19 is available,” he said.

It was also difficult to run the business at the old rates as the cost of ingredients and essential commodities have gone up, eatery owners said. “We are witnessing lesser footfalls and can’t hike prices because those too might stop coming,” Bharghav said.

Hundreds of hostels remain closed

Often referred to as the city’s bachelor hubs, Ameerpet and SR Nagar have over 300 hostels and paying guest accommodations. However, since the pandemic began, hardly 50 are operational. With no immediate signs of students and bachelors returning to the city, most hostel owners have decided to keep their business shut.

Some hostels are operating for namesake with just 10 or 15 boarders. Those staying at hostels complain of food at their mess not being of usual standards but owners say they are helpless given the present scenario.

