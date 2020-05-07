Eating healthy during lockdown

By | Published: 7:41 pm

During this extended lockdown we see a lot of anxiety, and added pressure at home. So, when it comes to food, it’s better to plan your meals packed with nutrition, simplify your cooking and eat whatever is easy to digest.

My rules are:

1. Eat healthy

2. Hydrate your body

3. Exercise regularly

4. Do not take stress

5. Detox your body

6. Boost your immunity

7. Sleep well

8. Follow social media diet (don’t spend too much time on social media)

My daily regimen starts with a glass of warm water with apple cider vinegar, lemon, honey, ginger, garlic. Alternatively, I soak methi seeds, saunf, and jeera overnight in water, filter them in the morning and drink that water. These mineral-rich drinks always help me keep my gut healthy.

Never skip your breakfast, I kick-start my day with good breakfast — cereals, spinach omelette, multigrain dosa with mint or coconut chutney, ragi idlis with palli chutney or ginger chutney, oats upma, veg poha, dalia with veggies, pancakes with nuts and seeds.

I hydrate my body with some natural drinks like fresh fruit juice without any added sugar, coconut water, buttermilk with flax seed powder or ginger, lemon or jaljeera, vegetable juice (carrot, beetroot, zucchini, tomato, coriander) which are best for the skin.

Eating healthy and on time are very important. Don’t keep the stomach empty for long hours. Eat more of coloured vegetables like broccoli, bell peppers, beans, carrots, beats, sweet potatoes, cucumbers, and tomatoes as these vegetables are filled with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants which are essential to our body to fight diseases.

Protein, carbs, good fats and fibre are essential to our body so I plan my lunch with pulses, legumes, chicken, fish, tofu, hand-pounded rice, multigrain roti, millets, or quinoa, salads, soups and sauteed veggies.

Using cold-pressed oils like olive oil, sesame oil, grape seed oil, flaxseed oil, groundnut oil and mustard oil in adequate quantity helps as they contain essential nutrients. Equally important are food quality, quantity and mindful eating — it has much deeper connection with weight loss.

When it comes to snacks, I see people eating only deep-fried foods, sugary foods, maida recipes — these not only take more time and ingredients to prepare but consumption of these foods can have terrible health implications. Poha, pan-fried paneer cubes, veg cutlets, fritters, masala sprouts, steamed dumplings, paniyaram, fruit chaat, fruit slad, waldorf salads can be a better option.

Raagi laddus, dryfruit bars, til chikkis with jaggery and ghee, dark choclate cakes, walnut barfis can help your sweet cravings.

As for dinner, eat early, easy and light. Try to utilise your left-over foods or go for khichdi, salads with oats or some steamed veggies, basically one pot recipes. Do not skip your dinners. Vitamin C plays an important role in boosting immunity, so don’t miss citrus fruits.

You don’t have to cook fancy and complicated just make fresh and healthy food.

— Monica, Anchor