EB-5 visa fee hike to slowdown filings from India 

By | Published: 12:15 am 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: The EB-5 Visa has been extremely popular in India over the recent years. Five years ago, only 55 EB-5 Visas were issued to Indians. This increased to 394 in 2018. Demand grew significantly this year and India exceeded its annual cap of 700 visas to such an extent that there is now a waiting list. The EB-5 visa is seen as one of the fastest routes to a Green Card. From Thursday (November 21), the minimum investment required to get a Green Card under EB-5 is increasing for the first time in the programme’s almost-30-year history.

If the investment is placed in Targeted Employment Area (TEA)-areas of high unemployment-the price will increase from $500,000 to $900,000. Outside of these areas, the price will increase from $1 million to $1.8 million. However, EB-5 programme is still a more affordable option than many of the comparable programmes in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and elsewhere.

Mark Davies, Global Chairman, Davies & Associates, told Telangana Today, “With the EB-5 Visa Category facing longer waiting times and increased costs, our Indian clients are now looking to the E-2 Visa. Although Indians are not directly eligible for the E-2 Visa, we have successfully managed to help clients obtain an E-2 Visa by first taking Citizenship by Investment of an E2-eligible country like Grenada in the West Indies.”

The E-2 visa is complementary to the EB-5 application, it allows a person to live and work in the United States while facing retrogression delays, and if the underlying E-2 business becomes large enough, it is possible to transition it to a Green Card under the EB-5 route.

Vivek Tandon, founder & CEO of EB5 BRICS, said, “There could be a slowdown in EB-5 filings from India after November 21. The value proposition diminishes with the EB-5 programme with the fee going up. Families with kids which wanted higher education for their children in the US, families which children who are already studying in the US and H1 B visa workers who want to get permanent residency are the three major categories of people who had been going for EB-5.”

Documentation for showing source of funds for $900,000 will be a herculean task for people having business income. Those who would liquidate their company stocks may find it easy.

“Another challenge will be transferring the money outside India. As per the liberalised remittance scheme, RBI allows transfer of only $250,000 per person per financial year,” added Tandon.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .