EC orders fresh preparation of electoral rolls for TS Council Elections

All persons whose names were included in the existing list will have to submit fresh application in prescribed From-18

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India has ordered for de-novo preparation of electoral rolls of Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ Constituencies of Telangana Legislative Council. All persons whose names were included in the existing list will have to submit fresh application in prescribed From-18.

In a press release issued here on Friday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shashank Goel has said that every application by a person seeking enrolment in Graduates’ Constituency must be accompanied by authenticated copies of requisite documents, or certificates duly authenticated by one of the following, the designated officer, additional designated officer, gazetted officer of the district concerned or a notary public.

“However mere reference to an entry in the existing electoral roll will not be taken into account for determining the eligibility of a person for enrolment in the electoral rolls,” the CEO said. A person who has been a graduate of any university in the territory of India for at least three years before the qualifying date (November 1, 2020), and is a resident in the respective Graduates’ constituency is entitled for registration. Applications can also be filed online through CEO website or can be submitted to the designated officers in person.

According to the schedule, the process of fresh enrolment would begin on October 1 and the final publication of electoral rolls will be completed by January 18 of 2021. Last date of receipt of applications in prescribed format will be November 6,2020.

Schedule of Activities

1. Issue of public notice : 1 October , 2020

2.Last Date of Receipt of applications: 6 November, 2020

3.Draft Publication of Electoral Rolls: 1 December, 2020

4.Final Publication of Electoral; Rolls: 18 January, 2021

