ECDG XI emerge champions of Teen Premier League

Hyderabad: Keerthan Praise hit an unbeaten 128 while Abhinav Kumar and Ashwin Sooraj scored half-centuries to guide Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG XI) to a 29-run victory over Alpha Cricket Academy in the final of 6th Teen Premier League Junior Cricket Championship held at the SKN Cricket Grounds, Boduppal, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Sravan, Bharath Kumar and Dhruva Sai scalped three wickets each to restrict Alpha Cricket Academy to 269 in 33.2 overs. For Alpha Cricket Academy, Afzal scored 71.

Brief Scores: ECDG XI 298/2 in 35 overs (Keerthan Praise 128 no, Abhinav Kumar 60, Ashwin Sooraj 64) bt Alpha Cricket Academy 269 in 33.2 overs (Afzal 71; Sravan 3/12, Bharath Kumar 3/10, Dhruva Sai 3/19). Awards: Man of the Match: Keerthan Praise; Most Valuable Player: Ahmed Hussain; Player of the Tournament: Ashwin Sooraj; Best Batsman: Abhinav Kumar; Best Bowler: Sravan G; Best Fielder: Hrishikesh Goud; Best All-rounder: Bharath Kumar; Game Changer Award: Dhruva Sai; Emerging Player: Varshik G; The Spirit of Cricket Award: Ameer Shaikh.

