ECG technician attacked at Hyderabad’s Osmania Hospital

Published: 9:43 pm

Hyderabad: An ECG technician at the Osmania General Hospital was allegedly attacked by relatives of a suspected Covid-19 patient who died early in the morning on Saturday.

According to the police, a man identified as Sadiq had come to the Osmania General Hospital around 3 am on Saturday along with his father who was in a serious condition with severe respiratory issues. The elderly man was admitted in the hospital, where he died around 8 am while under treatment. Hospital authorities said though he was a suspected case of Covid-19, this was yet to be confirmed.

“Following the death, an argument ensued between Sadiq and an ECG technician, during which Sadiq manhandled the technician,” said P Gyanendra Reddy, SHO, Afzalgunj.

The ECG technician lodged a complaint with the Afzalgunj police after which a case was booked against Sadiq. He was arrested and produced before court, after which he was remanded in judicial custody.

