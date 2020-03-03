ECHO inaugurated in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:44 pm

Hyderabad: The Enabling Child and Human Rights with Seed Organisations (ECHO) was inaugurated formally by hosting a multi-stakeholder consultation on decent workplace standards in the seed supply chain.

The consultation has sessions on topics such as decent work in the agriculture supply chain – risk, challenges, and opportunities, child labour and minimum wages issues in the hybrid seed supply chain: findings from recent research and field level implementation projects, Field level experiences by experts and insights – ILO Project on Fundamental Rights at work place in cotton supply chain.

Davuluri Venkateshwaluru, Director, Glocal Research, said that for decades, deep-rooted social-economic problems like child labour and minimum wages had been prevalent in the hybrid seed production industry across the country. “These issues require concerted efforts from different stakeholders, and the key objective of ECHO is to create a platform for all stakeholders to meet, discuss and evolve strategies to tackle social compliance issues in the seed supply chain,” he added.

Experts including Professor KC Suri, University of Hyderabad, J Srinivas Rao, chairperson, Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, participated in the sessions.

