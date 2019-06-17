ECHS clinic gets new Blood analyser in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:17 pm

Hyderabad: To provide quality healthcare for ex-servicemen, pensioners and their dependents, Synchrony, a consumer financial services company has provided an Automated Hematology Analyser (Blood analyser) to the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Polyclinic at the Sainik Bhawan in Secunderabad.

“At Synchrony, we believe in improving the communities in which we live and work with the installation of this analyser. The ECHS Polyclinic will be able to support approximately 80 to 100 veterans daily,” said Andy Ponneri, senior vice-president, Business Leader – India, Synchrony.

Through Synchrony’s veterans’ network, the company had previously participated in several other ECHS initiatives including the build out of interiors for a pharmacy as well as the polyclinic’s reception area, according to a press release.

