ECI gives people opportunity to register themselves as voters for Teachers’ Constituency

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:02 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has given an opportunity to eligible people to register themselves as voters for Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ Constituency in the Legislative Council of Telangana from November 23 to December 9.

The draft voter list will be released on November 23 and people can get their queries related to the voter list answered, by calling Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) helpline 040-2111 1111.

Meanwhile, the district election authority in Hyderabad also urged eligible people in 15 Assembly segments of Hyderabad District to register themselves as voters for the general elections by logging into https://www.nvsp.in/.