ECIL’s space antenna playing big role in Chandrayaan-2

Hyderabad: The deep space antenna that was designed and installed by Hyderabad-based Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) in Bengaluru is now playing the role of ‘eyes and ears’ for Indian scientists in communicating with country’s second lunar space exploration mission, Chandrayaan-2.

The vital 32-metre deep space network antenna system developed by ECIL for Indian Space Research organisation (ISRO) and installed in Byalalu near Bengaluru for the first Chandrayan mission continues to provide vital communication support for inter-planetary missions including Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan.

“We have also designed and are installing another huge deep space communication network antenna near Bengaluru for inter-planetary missions of ISRO. Unlike the earlier one, this antenna is of 18 metres in diameter,” said CMD, ECIL, Rear Admiral Sanjay Chaubey (Retd).

The ECIL is also installing a 21-metre MACE (Major Atmospheric Cerenkov Experiment) Telescope at Hanle, Ladakh, which will become the second largest gamma ray telescope in the world. The telescope would be useful to enhance understanding in the fields of astrophysics and fundamental physics, ECIL authorities said.

International collaborations

In the last few years, ECIL has entered into international collaborations, especially with Fermi labs in United States. For Fermi labs, which is involved in research of high energy particle physics, ECIL is designing and manufacturing vital electronic components known as solid state power amplifiers.

The ECIL has already supplied vital electronic equipment for Large Hadron Collider (LHC) project of European Council for Nuclear Research Centre (CERN), Geneva. Recently, ECIL also has provided High Voltage High Current DC Power Supplies to International Thermo-nuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project in Italy.

Nuclear power plants

In addition to aerospace and hi-end electronics, ECIL researchers said they were also collaborating with Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCI). “The design, development and installation of the control systems and instrumentation of all the nuclear power plants coming up in India are being taken-up by ECIL. This is another prestigious project that will again prove the mettle of Indian scientists and ECIL,” CMD, ECIL, Sanjay Chaubey said.

ECIL into electric vehicles

The immediate spin-off of the power converters that were designed and manufactured by ECIL for FAIR, Germany can be applied in the field of electric vehicles. The ECIL researchers on Wednesday said that research and development of electric vehicles could be done by employing the technology developed by them.

