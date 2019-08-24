Eco clubs must in schools: CBSE

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: In an effort to sensitize and to create awareness on emergent environmental concerns, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all schools under its purview to mandatorily create eco-clubs.

These eco-clubs were to be given the task of sensitizing students and staff on environmental concerns like energy conservation, water conservation, hazards of electronic waste and plastic pollution among others.

The Board also said that in consonance with the Centre’s water conservation initiative, Jal Shakti Abhiyaan, schools must act proactively and contribute to the national cause. Accordingly, they were instructed to set a target to become water efficient in the next three years.

In a recent curricular, the CBSE asked schools to focus on developing water conservation habits among students and instructed the students from Classes V to XII to mandatorily take up activity of saving one litre of water every day at home and in school.

The board also asked school managements to make water conservation one of the theme activities for the eco-clubs during the academic session 2019-20. It wanted schools to integrate environment sustainability and water conservation in co-curricular activities from primary to senior secondary level.

The board, which launched a massive tree plantation campaign named ‘CBSE-One Child, One Plant’, asked schools to ensure each student in all classes to plant a sapling either on the school premises or at home. It also wanted schools to create awareness among students to take care of the sapling which they plant. This activity by the students can be graded for internal assessment for work experience, the CBSE said, adding that guidelines on the titled eco-clubs and water conservation handbook for schools teachers would be released on its websites www.cbseacademic.nic.in and www.cbse.nic.in shortly.

Apart from this, the schools were directed to submit a report on the activities undertaken as part of the ‘CBSE – One Child, One Plant’ campaign as well on environment and water conservation through the web link https://forms.gle/DT9S6HKg8rNt8SBs5 or an app that would be launched soon.

