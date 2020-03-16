Eco-sanitary napkins take shape in Warangal

By | Published: 12:13 am 10:46 pm

Warangal Urban: A ten-member women’s self-help group (SHG) at Hasanparthy in Warangal city is not only helping women by providing affordable and hygienic sanitary napkins, but also chipping in with the protection of the environment as their product is biodegradable.

Chamundeshwari SHG set up a sanitary pad manufacturing unit five months ago with an investment of Rs five lakhs and is successfully running the unit on their own.

“With a view to provide eco-friendly sanitary napkins, we decided to set up a unit and got training for one week in the making of the sanitary napkins from the Urban Management Centre (UMC), Ahmedabad,” N Srilatha, one of the organisers of the SHG, told Telangana Today.

The unit is now manufacturing 20,000 packets per month and is planning to increase the number to 50,000 packets per month in the coming days. “We named our product ‘Cheli’. The packet consists of six pads and is priced at Rs 35,” P Nagamani, another organiser said. “We are not compromising on the quality of the pads.

Our product is on par with the corporate brands in quality. Moreover, we are also providing brown paper cover to keep the pad after use and throw it. Even the cover of the pads is also made of paper, and we are also using the wood pulp sheet in the making of the pads,” Nagamani added.

As of now, they are selling products only to the members of the self-help groups (SHGs) with the cooperation of the authorities of the Municipal Corporation and are planning to recruit marketing representatives and marketing manager to make the product a commercial success.

“If the government helps us to get a bank loan, we will expand the unit and also take up marketing more aggressively,” G Jyothi, another member said.

