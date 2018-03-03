Eco-tourism packages introduced in Jayashankar Bhupalpally

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: In its attempt to make people aware of the scenic beauties and hidden tourist hotspots, the State Forest Department on Friday introduced special eco-tourism packages in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, a press release said.

The Forest Department has come out with three packages for nature lovers in order to showcase places like Eturunagaram Wildlife Sanctuary, Laknavaram lake, Bogatha Waterfalls, Sammakka Saralamma Jatara area, Kaleshwaram temple and Prathapagiri Kota in the district.

The special package of Rs 2,000 per tourist will cover tourist attractions like cycling, trekking, primitive human caves, blackberry island, Kondaveeti view point along with food and guide facilities.

Another package worth Rs 2,000 offers facilities like stay in a tent, camp fire, boating, island visit, trekking, journey on a bullock cart and even a lake view safari.

Keeping in mind the need of adventure seekers, Forest officials are also offering rock climbing, rappelling, trekking and bouldering activities, as part of the third package.

For booking, visit: www.ecotourism.bhupalapally.com or call: 73826-19363.