Ecommerce fraud: Two persons lose Rs 1.25 lakh in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Two persons who placed advertisements on a popular ecommerce portal for selling their laptops lost Rs1.25 lakh to fraudsters.

According to the police, the two persons, who are from different areas of the city, came in contact with some persons on the popular site, who convinced them that they would buy their laptops. They then sent the two persons QR codes to scan so as to allow transfer of money into their account.

“Believing them, the victims scanned the QR code on their e-wallet payment application. Minutes later they found that money was deducted from their account instead of getting credited,” said KVM Prasad, ACP, Cyber Crimes. Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case.

In a separate case, a person who attempted to buy a bike after coming across an advertisement on the same portal was duped of Rs 60,000.

According to the police, the victim, a student saw an advertisement and contacted the person who claimed to be selling a bike. After speaking to the ‘seller’ over phone, the victim made a transfer of Rs 60,000 in instalments through e-wallet to the “seller”. However, he did not receive the bike nor could continue the contact with the fraudsters as he had switched off the mobile phone.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

