Economic slowdown dented revenue of Telangana RTA: Ajay Kumar

By | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: The impact of economic slowdown on automobile sector has dented revenue of Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in the financial year 2019-2020, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. Speaking to media on Wednesday, Ajay Kumar said that every year RTA used to registered the 14 to 17 per cent growth rate in revenue, however, this time, it could manage to record a mere 3 per cent growth.

While reviewing performance of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), the Minister said that the Corporation is yet to start making profits.

“Due to increase of ticket fares last month, the occupancy ratio in buses has come down from 73 per cent to 70. We are rolling out various measures to improve occupancy ratio to 75 per cent,” he said.

The Minister said that the RTC has proposed allocation of additional Rs 1,000 crore in the next budget. “Every budget, RTC gets around Rs 550 crore, but for this year, we have proposed more,” he said.

The RTC is operating over 4,000 special buses from different parts of the State to Medaram Jatara. “All arrangements are in place to offer convenient journey to passengers. We are expecting a boost in RTC revenue,” he added.

