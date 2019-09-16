Economic survey: TITA to train youngsters

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: The Multipurpose Hall at Sithaphalmandi turned into a tech hub with scores of youth turning up with their mobiles to get trained as enumerators for the 7th Economic Survey.

Its pilot began on Sunday at Seethaphalmandi. Telangana IT Association-Digithon is taking up the Economic Survey works in the State and recruiting enumerators for this purpose together with the Common Service Centres E-Governance Services India Limited.

“There are 1,112 survey units in Telangana including 573 in Hyderabad. Each unit will need six to ten enumerators. This will create employment to about 6,000 people in Hyderabad. For Telangana, the employment creation will touch 12,000

Each enumerator will have scope to earn about Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 per month during the survey period.” said TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala.

Explaining the process, Makthala said the data will be collected via an app. Previous data collected in 2013 will get auto-populated when the enumerators start feeding the data. The app will take the coordinates of the house or the commercial establishments being visited. It also removes the possibility of fudging the data. Also, it does not allow one to feed any data if the location is not enabled.

In rural areas, where connectivity is a problem, the app takes the coordinates at visit and updates it when the connectivity is available.

The data fed will be vetted by the group supervisors. The supervisors will be paid per data recorded at the rate of Rs 11 for residential, Rs 17.5 for residential and commercial and Rs 22 for commercial establishments. They will share the armount with enumerators in their team.

Each member will be a give a map to follow to ensure that there is no duplicity in data gathering. There will be about ten data fields that they will seek information on. The data gathered does not stay in the mobile- gets saved in the cloud immediately. The enumerators will not have any access to the data, he explained.

“The pilot has begun now and the full scale survey, which is a pan-India exercise, will begin soon and may last up to four months,” Makthala said adding that units like Kukatpally have about 20,000 households while Aaramghar has about 1,000 households. The participants in the Economic Survey are likely to get opportunities in future as digital enumerators, he said.

CSC vice-president Raja Kishore said the centre is working to create employment opportunities to youth and also fostering entrepreneurship.

The pilot began with Sithaphalmandi Corporator Hema Syamala, who was formerly employed with Google.

Those wanting to be enumerators can register at http://bit.ly/censussurvey or call on the mobile at 6300368705. The candidates have to write an exam to get selected. Selected candidates would get certificates and ID cards.

